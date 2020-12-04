Oscar Isaac tapped to star as videogame icon Solid Snake in Sony’s ‘Metal Gear Solid’: report

Oscar Isaac just landed the ultimate sandbox gig.

The Golden Globe-winner is set to portray one of the most legendary secret operatives named Solid Snake in “Metal Gear Solid,” an upcoming film based on the wildly popular videogame of the same name, according to Deadline.

Created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami, “Metal Gear Solid” was first launched on PlayStation in 1998.

The chain-smoking wisecrack is tasked with stealthily infiltrating a nuclear weapons facility to foil terrorist attacks, and through it, all often manages to maintain undetectable thanks to Snake’s trusty cardboard box that he uses to hide in plain sight.

Throughout its existence, the “Metal Gear Solid” videogame has garnered praise since it came to market. In its first year of release, the title was named best console game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the industry’s premier event for computer and video games and related products.

Isaac, a classmate with "Molly's Game" actress Jessica Chastain during their time at the famed Juilliard School, has recently lent his acting chops to the “Star Wars” franchise and has also bolstered his slate of performance offerings with recent news he would be playing opposite Chastain in HBO’s “Scenes From a Marriage.” The pay cable series is a areboot of famed filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage.” which aired on Swedish television in 1973

He’s also been for the title role in Marvel’s “Moon Knight” for Disney+, a new version of the sci-fi classic, “Dune,” director Paul Schrader's “The Card Counter” and an “Ex Machina” comic retitled “The Great Machine,” In addition, he'll join Jake Gyllenhaal for Barry Levinson’s “Francis And The Godfather,” about the making of the classic gangster movie.

A production date for “Metal Gear Solid” is not yet known.