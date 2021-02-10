Oscars ceremony to broadcast from multiple locations

The Oscars ceremony this year will be looking a little different.

The awards show, which has traditionally been held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre since 2001, will be broadcast from multiple locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An academy spokesperson confirmed the news on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as many cities that are important film hubs, including Los Angeles, New York, and London, remain under strict coronavirus restrictions.

Specific plans have yet to be unveiled for the show set to air on April 25, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is "determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," the spokesperson said.

The Golden Globes, which has also been scarce on specific details, is planning its own bicoastal broadcast for Feb. 28.

The Emmy Awards, which took place in September, were mostly virtual except for a few celebrities who appeared in person (after getting tested) to present.

The Oscars were pushed back two months because of the pandemic. Director Steven Soderbergh, "Erin Brokovich" producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins are producing the telecast. It's unclear whether or not they will have a host.

Last year’s show had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20% from the year prior.

The Associated Press contributed to this report