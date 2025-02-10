OnlyFans star Denise Richards struggles to 'balance' life as mom of three in Hollywood

Denise Richards isn't afraid to bare it all when it comes to modeling on OnlyFans.

Richards, 53, proudly boasted about her assets in a sneak peek at her upcoming reality show, "Denise Richards and Her Wild Things."

"If someone wants to see my boobies, I’m like f--- thank you," Richards declared. Raising a family, on the other hand, was something more of a challenge for the "Starship Troopers" actress.

"I’m trying to just balance everything," Richards said in the trailer as she listed off a few of her roles in life, including wife and mother to three daughters. Richards married husband Aaron Phyphers in 2018. He was previously married to actress Nicollete Sheridan.

"I’m a cool mom," Denise declared. The "Wild Things" star shares daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Richards adopted daughter Eloise in 2011.

"Being a parent in the public eye and in Hollywood is really hard, especially when your mom and dad are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen," Richards admitted before sitting Sami and Lola down.

"I guess you have a f---ed up mom, and a f---ed up dad, and f---ed up kids now. I’m kidding."

Sheen and Richards were married in 2002 and divorced four years later, and only recently pledged a united front for the sake of their children after Sami launched her OnlyFans account. The "Two and a Half Men" star was initially against the idea of his daughter joining the adult subscription site, but changed his mind so that Sami had a "united parental front" of support.

"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," Sheen said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time. "Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."

It was Sami who then helped Denise find the confidence to launch her own OnlyFans account months later, with both women now boasting hundreds of thousands of followers.

In the trailer for her new Bravo series, Richards admitted, "I’m trying to just keep the family together and these girls make it so f---ing hard."

She added, "People think it gets so much easier when they get older – it gets harder. There is no damn a--, f---ing handbook for it, that’s for sure."