Sami Sheen is contemplating the idea of getting more plastic surgery.

The OnlyFans model, who is the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, got breast implants in November, but in a new TikTok, she said that she already wants to get "bigger" breasts.

In the video, Sami wore a bralette and mouthed along to the lyrics "All that work and what did it get me?" while her eye twitched. The text she added over the video read, "Spending almost 10k on a new rack just to wanna go bigger."

CHARLIE SHEEN AND DENISE RICHARDS' DAUGHTER SAMI SHEEN, 19, DOCUMENTS BREAST AUGMENTATION SURGERY

"Someone talk me out of it," she captioned the post.

Some of Sami's followers told her she should go through with getting bigger implants, and others told her that she looks good now. One person suggested that if she were to go any bigger, she'd likely deal with back pain.

When the 19-year-old originally got her implants, she thoroughly documented the experience on social media. Sami shared several photos, including one after the surgery when she was still wearing a hospital gown and a blue cap over her hair. She also posted a photo of herself lying in bed after returning home from the hospital.

Ahead of the surgery, Sami claimed in an interview that getting breast implants would save her life.

"I have been vaping for five years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f---ing years," she confessed on her TikTok "... I tried quitting multiple times. It's really f---ing hard."

"I'm getting a boob job in two months and I have to be nicotine-free for a month before," she added. "I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf---er. I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it's forcing me to quit this."

Sami, who joined OnlyFans in 2022 and has built a significant following, has repeatedly referred to herself as a "sex worker." In June, after backlash began over the term, she clarified, "I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also have no judgment toward the people who do, do that."

ONLYFANS FAVORITES DENISE RICHARDS, SAMI SHEEN, CARMEN ELECTRA CASH IN WITH RISQUE WEBSITE

She explained that she personally isn't comfortable doing those sorts of things, but added, "if people did their f---ing research, they would realize that there are multiple forms of [sex] work."

Her famous father was originally unhappy with the idea of Sami's career choice, telling Fox News Digital at the time, "She is 18 years now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

He later amended his statement, telling Bustle, "I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it. I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.’ That flies in the face of my approach to things normally, but I think when your child is involved, it presents as just a whole different alternative set of circumstances."

He added, "She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others. I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible."