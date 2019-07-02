One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson says ‘Euphoria’ didn't ask to show him in animated sex scene with Harry Styles

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is speaking out about an animated sex scene between him and his former bandmate, Harry Styles, that appeared in the most recent episode of HBO’s “Euphoria.”

The controversial HBO series tackles the world of teen sex, drama, drugs, social media and more. In its third episode, a character’s fanfiction blog is being explained to viewers when the perspective shifts to an animated fictional story in which Tomlinson is nervous before a show and Styles calms him down by performing oral sex.

While the graphic scene used the real-life musicians’ names, Tomlinson took to Twitter to reveal that he had no prior knowledge of the scene before it aired.

“Just going to sit and hope that they for some reason approved it because surely they had to to get it aired," one fan mused on Twitter. "Harry seems quite friendly with the people involved but u can just TELL louis' not gonna like it."

Tomlinson responded, saying: “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.”

The singer didn’t elaborate on whether he’s upset with HBO over the portrayal or not. Representatives for HBO did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The HBO drama’s star, Zendaya, previously noted that everyone involved with “Euphoria” is aware that it will be polarizing and provocative to some.

"I kind of accepted the fact that it would be polarizing. I found a little calm in that. Whether people like it or not, it’s real. I’m telling somebody’s story," she explained. "Just because it’s not happening to you doesn’t mean it’s not happening all the time, every day. It’s hard for me to speak on addiction because it’s not something I have dealt with directly. But I still had friends who were dealing with things, and I had to help them through it."

