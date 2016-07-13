Zayn Malik says an alien told him to quit One Direction

Zayn Malik is finally opening up about the first time he ever thought about leaving One Direction and the reason is not what you'd expect.

"An alien spoke to me in a dream," the 23-year-old singer tells Glamour.

Yep, it seems as if an extra-terrestrial is to blame (at least, partially) for the end of the fab five!

Meanwhile, in honor of his first solo tour (the dates have yet to be announced) in support of his album, "Mind of Mine," Malik also talks about some of his other "firsts" with the magazine.

With regard to his first crush, the "Pillowtalk" singer actually confesses to two. "Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen," he reveals. "They're the same, right?"

The first thing he does before any performance? "Pay homage to Bob Marley," he shares.

And while Malik is currently linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, he says he still considers himself a mama's boy, so the first person he naturally calls or texts when he wakes up each morning is "my mum."