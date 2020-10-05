Olivia Wilde blasts Ivanka Trump over photo of President Trump working at hospital

Actress Olivia Wilde is calling foul on a photo Ivanka Trump tweeted on Saturday that shows President Trump working out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., as he underwent treatment for COVID-19.

“Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS!” Ivanka tweeted on Oct. 3 which was accompanied by a photo of Trump sitting in an empty conference room at the opposite end of a table, pen in hand as he appears to thumb through a file of paperwork.

However, Ivanka's post seemingly didn’t sit well with Wilde, 36, as the actress fired back on Monday in response to the image and sentiment.

“Oh honey we know this was staged ... ," the “Booksmart” director tweeted. “Stop underestimating the public you pretend to serve.”

OLIVIA WILDE'S TOP TV AND MOVIE ROLES FROM 'THE O.C.' TO 'BOOKSMART'

“This is everything,” one Twitter user wrote in response to Wilde, while another encouraged the actress to “Go off sis.”

Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, which came hours after his longtime aide Hope Hicks had fallen ill with the novel virus, prompted the White House to cancel previously scheduled campaign events.

TRUMP DISCHARGED FROM WALTER REED, RETURNS TO WHITE HOUSE

The president was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening, where he underwent treatment for the virus. He was discharged Monday evening.

On Sunday, he tweeted out a video of himself at the hospital.

"We're going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have," Trump said. "They've been out there for a long time and they've got Trump flags and they love our country so I'm not telling anybody but you but I'm about to make a little surprise visit."

HOLLYWOOD REACTS TO DONALD'S, MELANIA TRUMP'S POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS: 'KARMA 2020'

It was a brief time following his tweet that Trump left the confines of the hospital to give a drive-by to his fans as he waved and issued a thumbs up to the groups of supporters gathered outside in Maryland before returning to Walter Reed shortly after.

The White House said that "appropriate precautions" were taken for Trump's trip and that the drive was cleared by the medical staff at Walter Reed.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE OF 2020

Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday after he announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fox News’ Megan Henney and Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.