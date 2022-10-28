Expand / Collapse search
Olivia Wilde went from DC elite to controversial director, Howie Mandel backs Meghan Markle's 'Deal' comments

'The O.C.' actress made headlines for her relationship with Harry Styles

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Olivia Wilde revealed her secret salad dressing was actually taken from a page in a Nora Ephron book, amid infidelity allegations waged by a former nanny while Olivia was engaged to Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde revealed her secret salad dressing was actually taken from a page in a Nora Ephron book, amid infidelity allegations waged by a former nanny while Olivia was engaged to Jason Sudeikis. (Michael Kovac)

WILDE ONE - Olivia Wilde: How Harry Styles' girlfriend went from DC elite to controversial 'Don’t Worry Darling' director. Continue reading here…

"I GET IT" - Howie Mandel defends Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' 'bimbo' comments. Continue reading here…

BROKEN TRUST - ‘Outlander’ actor says graphic shot during ‘horrific’ rape scene broke his trust with producers. Continue reading here…

‘PARTY TRICK’ - Katy Perry explains her 'glitching' eye after video of performance goes viral. Continue reading here…

Katy Perry explains her 'glitching' eye after video of performance goes viral.

Katy Perry explains her 'glitching' eye after video of performance goes viral. (Eric McCandless)

‘BEST HEART’ - Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's secret nicknames for each other revealed. Continue reading here…

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, pictured here at the White House Correspondents Association gala, broke up after 9 months of dating.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, pictured here at the White House Correspondents Association gala, broke up after 9 months of dating. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP )

‘STRANGE JOURNEY’ - Christina Applegate says 'important ceremony' will be her first time out since MS diagnosis. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Jerry Springer reflects on ‘The Masked Singer’ and shares if he’ll ever be in ‘full retirement.' Continue reading here…

ROYAL REGRET? - Prince Harry’s memoir 'Spare' can 'be a danger’ to the royal family, expert says. Continue reading here…

Prince Harry’s memoir "Spare" can "be a danger" to the royal family, expert says. 

Prince Harry’s memoir "Spare" can "be a danger" to the royal family, expert says.  (Getty/Penguin Random House)

‘CREEPY SITUATION’ - Kim Kardashian gives glimpse of Halloween mansion décor, including casts of family’s hands. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider explains why Hollywood won't make patriotic films: 'You have the power.' Continue reading here…

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

