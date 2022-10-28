Olivia Wilde went from DC elite to controversial director, Howie Mandel backs Meghan Markle's 'Deal' comments

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

WILDE ONE - Olivia Wilde: How Harry Styles' girlfriend went from DC elite to controversial 'Don’t Worry Darling' director. Continue reading here…

"I GET IT" - Howie Mandel defends Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' 'bimbo' comments. Continue reading here…

BROKEN TRUST - ‘Outlander’ actor says graphic shot during ‘horrific’ rape scene broke his trust with producers. Continue reading here…

‘PARTY TRICK’ - Katy Perry explains her 'glitching' eye after video of performance goes viral. Continue reading here…

‘BEST HEART’ - Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's secret nicknames for each other revealed. Continue reading here…

‘STRANGE JOURNEY’ - Christina Applegate says 'important ceremony' will be her first time out since MS diagnosis. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Jerry Springer reflects on ‘The Masked Singer’ and shares if he’ll ever be in ‘full retirement.' Continue reading here…

ROYAL REGRET? - Prince Harry’s memoir 'Spare' can 'be a danger’ to the royal family, expert says. Continue reading here…

‘CREEPY SITUATION’ - Kim Kardashian gives glimpse of Halloween mansion décor, including casts of family’s hands. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider explains why Hollywood won't make patriotic films: 'You have the power.' Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter