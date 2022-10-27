Katy Perry explains her 'glitching' eye after video of performance goes viral

Katy Perry is explaining a recent moment from her Las Vegas show that had many of her fans talking.

On Thursday, Perry took to Instagram to address a clip that went viral online: the singer's right eye appearing to close multiple times on its own. However, Perry teased that it was a stunt, and part of her performance.

"Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!" she captioned a video of the moment.

"Heck I pour beer out of my t--s (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)," she added.

The "California Gurls" singer, 38, used the viral moment to announce that her Las Vegas residency has been extended for 14 more shows. She explained the upcoming shows to her fans as "a fun [rollercoaster] through memory lane going all the way back to 2008."

Perry added: "This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all."

She concluded her caption by sharing her excitement for her 2023 residency dates. "Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm #therealproblemlolhaha," she wrote.

Perry's eye sparked conversation on TikTok about what caused the incident.

"Her clone was glitching. That’s scary," one user wrote. Another added, "Her robot seems to glitch a lot."

"Is she getting an update?" asked another person. "That looks like a glitch in programming."

Other users pointed out that her eyelash glue could have gotten stuck, prompting just one eye not being able to open.

"me putting too much lash glue on and my eye stuck shut," one user commented, adding laughing emojis.

On her Instagram post, some fans wanted to ensure the pop star was okay.

Perry recently celebrated her 38th birthday with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their three-year-old daughter, Daisy.

"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling," Bloom captioned his birthday tribute to Perry.

Bloom, 45, and Perry became engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their daughter in August 2020.