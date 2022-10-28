Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's secret nicknames for each other revealed

Kim Kardashian opened up about the secret nicknames she and ex Pete Davidson used to have for each other.

On Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, viewers saw the "Saturday Night Live" alum's white roses and card for then-girlfriend while she appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote the premiere of the show.

"Congrats on your new show and season! I'm so incredibly happy for you and proud of you!! Love, Aladdin," Davidson had written on the card, referring to the Disney couple of Aladdin and Jasmine.

While Davidson is mentioned throughout the episode, he did not appear on camera. Kardashian also revealed that while the comedian was her plus one to the premiere, they chose not to walk the red carpet together.

"This is like my thing, so he's just going to support," Kim said. "I'm obviously going to talk about what goes on in my life and he's a part of that, but I also respect that this is my job and this isn't his job. You might get a glimpse here and there, but it is what it is."

In a previous episode, Kardashian had opened up about why she thought women flocked to Davidson.

"Pete has the best heart," Kardashian shared. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls — and he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."

In August, Kardashian and Davidson broke up after a nine-month relationship.

During an appearance on " Live with Kelly and Ryan " in September, Kardashian was asked about what she is looking for in a new man. She responded by saying, "absolutely no one," and that she is not looking for anyone at the moment.

"I’m not looking for anything," she said at the time. "I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish [law] school and [focus on] my kids."