Kim Kardashian gives glimpse of Halloween mansion décor, including casts of family’s hands: 'Creepy situation'

Kim Kardashian gave fans a sneak peek inside her creepy, yet extravagant Halloween decorations ahead of the holiday.

The "Kardashians" star took her 332 million followers on a bone-chilling tour and revealed the art behind the terrifying decor.

The SKIMS founder went with a skeleton theme for her home and showcased large bones covering two tall trees by her entranceway.

She then panned the camera to what appeared to be mannequins wearing white cloaks surrounding a bonfire, who she introduced as "creepy people" in her video.

The 42-year-old reality television star proceeded to explain the molded white hands that are placed above ground on both sides of her entranceway.

"My favorite part are these hands, I had a molding party… these are my kids’ hands… my niece and nephews’ hands… you can see some of our friends’ hands… I did everyone that we know, that wanted to come over for a little hand mold," she explained.

Her chef’s hand mold – holding a kitchen knife – was also included.

Kardashian next displayed an archway of skulls before her door entrance.

She had her 9-year-old daughter North open the front door and inside was an empty room filled with giant webs drooping from her ceiling.

"In our house we have a really creepy situation going on in here," Kardashian described.

Her hallway showcased several standing mummies, but included others hanging from the ceiling.

"Super scary, creepy hallway," she pointed out.

In the video, fans can hear screaming in the background as the reality star noted that someone may be watching a horror film in another room.

Kim got her brother-in-law and Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker's stamp of approval as he commented on her post with three skeleton emojis.

She captioned the video post of her eerie mansion with "Perfect Halloween 2022."

Kim was reportedly awarded the $60 million estate in Hidden Hills, California, after her divorce from rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.