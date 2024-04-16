'American Idol' judge Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction during show

The show must go on for Katy Perry.

During Monday's episode of "American Idol," the "Fireworks" singer caught herself in the middle of a major wardrobe malfunction moments before a contestant took the stage.

Shortly before Roman Collins performed "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" by James Brown, Perry's silver top - designed by Kate Barton - seemed to come loose mid-show.

After the show, Perry took to Instagram to give followers a closer look at the situation. In the video, a group of stylists and crew members - including fellow judge Luke Bryan - gathered behind the singer in attempt to fix it.

"My top broke #idol," Perry wrote in the caption.

"I need my top to stay on," Perry said in the video. "If it’s not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted."

At one point, Bryan pulled out a pair of scissors and said, "Hey, I got it! I’m going in … Never mind."

Moments later, a clip appeared with Perry holding her top close to her chest while still sitting at the judge's panel.

"That song broke my top off," she said. "I guess it is a woman’s world."

"Ratings! Here we come ratings!" Bryan said.

"It’s a family show!" Perry, who at this point was holding a pillow close to her chest and hiding behind the panel, said.

After the show, Perry spoke to Access Hollywood about the incident and admitted that she knew she was "rolling the dice" with this particular outfit.

"I wouldn’t call it a malfunction, I’ll just call it an interesting moment on live television," Perry said. "It seems like every season, I’m either tearing the seam of my pants or … I’m just super expressive physically. I just love this outfit so much and I knew I was rolling the dice but I was like, who cares?"

In February, the "Daisies" singer officially announced her "Idol" departure during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" Perry said. "I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much… It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

When asked how her fellow judges reacted to the news, Perry responded, "Well, they’ll find out tonight!"

"They know that I have some things planned for this year," she teased. "So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year… for all popstar girlies!"

During an interview with the radio show " Taste of Country Nights " last week, Bryan admitted that his fellow judge's reveal was not exactly a "huge shock" to him.

"I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it - it wasn't like a huge shock," said Bryan, who joined "Idol" with Perry and fellow judge Lionel Ritchie in 2016. "I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done."

"It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is three years old," he added.