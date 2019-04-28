Olivia Munn slams fashion bloggers for ‘ugly behaviors’ following negative reviews

Olivia Munn fired back at the fashion police last week, taking aim at two bloggers who recently gave the actress harsh style reviews.

The 38-year-old actress shared an essay on Instagram about the fashion blog “Go Fug Yourself,” a website founded by Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan that’s known for its humorous take on celebrity fashion. But Munn wasn’t laughing as she slammed the blog that she said aids in the “suppression of women.”

"For years, fashion-policing celebrity has been an accepted mainstream media critique, even though it mainly focuses on females and not men, which ultimately contributes to the perpetual minimization of women and propagates the idea that our worth is predominantly (or singularly) tied to our looks," Munn wrote, in part.

"Their blatant hypocrisy is nauseating – they claim to employ some sort of subjective barometer for goodness and beauty even though what they do and write is neither good nor beautiful," the “X-Men: Apocalypse” star continued.

In two recent fashion reviews, the blog poked fun at Munn’s outfits. On April 18, the blog described Munn’s pantsuit as “like she got roped into making a sequel to 'American Hustle' that ended up going straight to on-demand.” On April 9, it said a dress Munn wore to an event in Cannes, France, made it look like she was “peeing a wedding veil.”

Munn explained that hurt feelings weren’t what spurred her response, writing that its purpose was "because people shouldn’t get away with spewing whatever vitriol they want just by betting on the antiquated notion that the people they target won’t say anything."

Munn’s essay received a mixed reaction on social media, with some users praising the actress.

"Bravo,” one user replied to Munn's post. "I think it is about time that we as women support one another instead of tearing each other down."

Others claimed that Munn was misrepresenting the blog.

“This is an unfortunate misunderstanding of @fuggirls, a fashion blog that has been absolutely painstaking in their care about not bodyshaming, and it suggests Munn has read very little of their work,” tweeted Vulture staff writer Kathryn VanArendonk.