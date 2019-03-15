Olivia Munn says Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman college admissions scandal 'wasn't for love'

Actress Olivia Munn joined the cavalcade of people making hay out of the recent college admissions scandal that’s seen actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman brought up on federal charges.

The “Oceans 8” star took to Twitter on Thursday to sound off on the ongoing scandal in which wealthy parents engaged in a system of bribery, cheating and fraud in order to get their children accepted to top colleges.

“What these parents did wasn’t for love, it was for fancy diplomas,” the star said. “Love would’ve made you spend that money on tutors to make your kids smarter, giving them an actual education.”

Days prior, the star didn’t mince words when discussing the issue. She directly implied that the kids whose parents cheat their way into school don’t come out the other end of college with high ambition.

HALLMARK CHANNEL DROPS LORI LOUGHLIN AMID COLLEGE ADMISSIONS BRIBE SCANDAL

“The irony will be that these parents spent all this money to hustle into top universities and are now in the middle of this s--- show just to find out in a few years that their kids only have dreams of being an influencer,” she wrote.

When one fan pointed out that Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is considered a popular YouTube celebrity and Instagram influencer, Munn responded with a joke.

“I went to Harvard to be an Instagrammer. #ad #abs #fittea #waisttrainer #fitnessgoals #matchamornings #keto #lchf #superfoodmuffins,” she tweeted.

According to People, another fan compared the situation to that of Michael Brown, the high school student who was accepted for a full ride at all 20 top colleges that he applied to.

“There isn’t a cap on how many opportunities you should reach for… unless you work really hard on your own merit and have that hard work pay off, well then you just crossed the line you greedy super smart kid who’s just trying to live your best life,” the star mocked.

LORI LOUGHLIN, FELICITY HUFFMAN MUM AFTER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL ARREST AS EXPERT URGES STARS TAKE ACTION

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were out $1 million respectively in bonds after allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the University of Southern California’s crew team, despite the fact that neither of them participated in the sport.

Huffman, meanwhile, was released on $250,000 bond for allegedly paying $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation so that her daughter could take part in a somewhat rigged college entrance-exam.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than four dozen people have been charged in the nationwide scam, which is alleged to have placed students in top-tier schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA and the University of Texas. A federal investigation into the matter – dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" – has been ongoing for more than a year.