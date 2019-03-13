Olivia Munn stuns followers with revealing series of selfies

Olivia Munn posted a series of revealing photos on Instagram Tuesday, jokingly calling the “glam pics” the hardest part of her job.

The three photos showed Munn, 38, attempting to take “glam pics” while wearing an emerald green gown, but instead made funny faces or blinked as she took the pictures.

Munn humorously captioned the photos: “What's the hardest part of my profession? Glam pics. God. D--n. Glam pics.”

Munn made headlines last month when she told Entertainment Tonight that the HBO series “The Newsroom,” which she starred in for three seasons from 2012-2014, could get a reboot. Munn, who went to journalism school, told the outlet she valued the show’s pro-media message.

The 38-year-old is currently set to star in the upcoming Starz series, The Rook.