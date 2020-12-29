Lori Loughlin had emotional reunion with daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella after released from prison

Lori Loughlin reportedly had an emotional reunion with her daughters after completing her two-month prison sentence on Monday.

A spokesperson at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif., confirmed to Fox News that the "Full House" star completed her prison time, was released and was allowed to reunite with her daughters, Olivia Jade, 21, and Isabella, 22.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine, Loughlin immediately went from the prison to meet with her daughters for an emotional and tearful reunion in Los Angeles.

"It’s the end of a very long ordeal," the source told the outlet. They added that she is "beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her."

INSIDE LORI LOUGHLIN’S PRISON STINT AND WHY SHE POTENTIALLY HASN’T SPOKEN WITH DAUGHTER OLIVIA JADE: EXPERT

"It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with," the insider continued. "She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella."

While Loughlin was reportedly overjoyed to reunite with her daughters, she was likely desperate to have contact with literally anyone on the outside given that a source told Us Weekly she spent the final two weeks of her prison stay in isolation from the rest of the prison population.

Although isolation is typically a punishment reserved for misbehaving inmates, the source notes that wasn’t the case for the former Hallmark star. Instead, she was placed there as a precaution due to a reported outbreak of the coronavirus at the prison.

MOSSIMO GIANNULLI BEING HELD IN PROTECTIVE CUSTODY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS AT HIS PRISON: REPORT

Loughlin’s reunion with her daughters is bittersweet given that her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is still behind bars for his role in the college admissions scandal. He was handed a five-month sentence in August after they both pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

He is reportedly in protective custody at his prison due to COVID-19 concerns as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Before she went in, Lori was volunteering with children with special needs and intends to continue doing that, even if it’s not a part of her ordered community service," the source told Us Weekly. "It’s hard to be home without [her husband] Mossimo [Giannulli] of course. They are praying to be reunited on Easter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Loughlin's release means she's one step closer to putting the nationwide scandal behind her, although it's important to note her sentence isn't officially complete now that she's been released. In their plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and the Associated Press contributed to this report.