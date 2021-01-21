Olivia Jade returns to YouTube in first video since college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli is attempting a YouTube career comeback.

The 21-year-old daughter -- whose parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty for their involvement in the college admissions scandal -- returned to the video content platform with a new message to her followers on Thursday.

"This is so crazy! Welcome back to my YouTube channel," Jade began. "I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video."

"I wanted to film this little intro part just because I didn't want it to, like, just start the vlog and me not address anything," she explained. "Obviously did my 'Red Table Talk' interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you're like, 'Why are you back?' you can go watch that interview. I think I kind of disclosed what I felt I needed to say on there."

Jade was known on YouTube for creating makeup tutorials and is trying to restart her career with new daily vlogs about life in her new Los Angeles apartment.

A few minutes into the vlog, Jade made an editor's note to clarify something she said.

"I didn't want this to come across the wrong way, and I'd just rather say something and make the video look a little weird," she said. "I don't mean to say [what I said] in a dismissive way or a pretentious way. I think what I was trying to get across was that the thing I wanted to do the most was apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at 'Red Table [Talk].' So although I can't change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward."

Jade added that she doesn't want anybody to think that her "name's cleared" just because she sat down for an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith and her family.

"I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back, and do what I love, which is YouTube," she said.

In December, the former University of Southern California student, said, "I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity. I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like I recognize I messed up. And for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it. I never got to say I'm really sorry that this happened or I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part. But I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

She claimed that her parents' actions just came from a place of love. Jade said she confronted them but "they didn't really have much to say except like, 'I'm so sorry. I really messed up trying to give the best to you and your sister...' I've seen them day in and day out and how they've received all of this. And I know that they've struggled."

Meanwhile, Loughlin, 56, was released from Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Dec. 28, while Giannulli, 57, is currently serving five months at a facility in Lompoc, Calif.

Back in August, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In their plea agreement, Loughlin, agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence.

