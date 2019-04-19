Olivia Jade spotted partying with YouTube celebrities amid college admissions scandal

Embattled star, and daughter of Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli was spotted partying with fellow YouTube celebrities in California.

Jade hasn’t had much of a public presence since being implicated in the ongoing college admissions scandal that’s shown the lengths status-seeking parents will go to in order to secure their children a spot at coveted universities. Her parents, Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of spending $500,000 on each of their daughters to make them look like recruits on the USC crew team despite never actually rowing in the sport.

According to TMZ, Jade was spotted at the home of YouTube star David Dobrik Thursday night in Studio City, CA. The outlet reports that Jade was having fun, but being careful not to give more ammunition for public scrutiny by reportedly asking the group to avoid using cell phones.

However, YouTuber Heath Hussar posted a video of some hijinx in the home’s kitchen that show Jade in the background partying it up and having a good time.

Jade’s status is reportedly on hold at USC following her parents pleading not guilty to charges of money laundering and mail fraud related to their role in the nationwide college admissions scandal. Jade previously made comments about not really wanting to be in school in favor of fostering her career as a YouTube star. She has about 2 million followers on the site as well as 1.4 million Instagram followers, but, she’s been avoiding the public eye on both accounts since news of the scandal broke.

If convicted, her mother and father are facing up to 40 years in prison.