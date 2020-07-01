Olivia de Havilland, Golden Age of Hollywood star, turns 104

Olivia de Havilland, one of the stars from Hollywood's Golden Age, is celebrating another year of life.

The multiple-time Oscar winner, known for her performance as Melanie Wilkes in the 1939 film “Gone with the Wind," rang in her 104th birthday on Wednesday.

De Havilland, who was born in Tokyo to British parents, has lived in Paris since 1956 and was named a dame by Great Britain in 2017. Her sister was actress Joan Fontaine, who died in 2013 at the age of 96.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of her 99th birthday, de Havilland said she was completely embracing her older age.

“So how do I feel about older age? Crazy about it!” she said, adding that she “wouldn’t trade it for anything!”

De Havilland’s role as Melanie in “Gone with the Wind” catapulted her to fame and she went on to win Academy Awards for her roles in “To Each His Own” and “The Heiress.”

“Gone with the Wind” recently returned to HBO Max after the film was pulled from the newly launched streaming service amid heightened racial tension around the world following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.

In March, a lawsuit de Havilland filed against FX Networks over her depiction in a miniseries about the feud between her, Bette Davis and Joan Crawford was dismissed.

The court said the portrayal of de Havilland in “Feud,” created by producer Ryan Murphy, was overwhelmingly positive and ultimately dismissed her lawsuit.