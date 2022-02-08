Olivia Culpo covers up with winter gear during latest airport outing, pokes fun at American Airlines incident

Olivia Culpo covered up for her latest airport outing and poked fun at her previous outfit drama with American Airlines.

Culpo, 29, was spotted at the airport wearing fur-lined, hooded vest as she traveled to Colorado. Her sister, Sophia Culpo, used the moment to mock the model for being asked to change during a previous trip.

"Ma’am, your outfit is offending me," Sophia captioned a shot of Culpo on her Instagram story (via Page Six.)

"Some are more clothed than others @oliviaculpo," she added in a second Instagram story.

OLIVIA CULPO LEAVES LITTLE TO THE IMAGINATION IN CUTOUT DRESS AS SHE SEEMINGLY JOKES ABOUT AIRLINE EXPERIENCE

The former Miss USA was boarding an American Airlines flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when her sister, Aurora Culpo, revealed that she was told to "put a blouse on."

"Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit," Aurora said in an Instagram Story , while showing off Olivia's attire, which consisted of black biker shorts, a black bralette and a black coverup.

"She looks cute. She looks appropriate. No. They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can't get on the plane," Aurora wrote at the time. "Tell me that is not so f---ed up. American Airlines, I love you so much, please get me to Cabo."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Culpo ended up adding a sweatshirt to her look to cover up.

This isn't the first time the model has joked about her previous airlines experience.

Culpo recently posed for Instagram in a dress full of cutouts. The model wore her hair pulled back and accessorized with a headband.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Please use caution while using the overheard bins as items may have shifted during flight," she captioned the photo .

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.