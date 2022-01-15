Expand / Collapse search
Olivia Culpo leaves little to the imagination in cutout dress as she seemingly jokes about airline experience

Culpo was asked to change by American Airlines before boarding a flight to Cabo.

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Olivia Culpo seemingly addressed her recent controversy with American Airlines in a social media post shared Saturday.

Culpo, 29, posed in a dress full of cut-outs. The model wore her hair pulled back and accessorized with a headband.

"Please use caution while using the overheard bins as items may have shifted during flight," she captioned the photo.

The post comes after Culpo was asked to change before boarding an American Airlines flight earlier this week.

Olivia Culpo seemingly trolled American Airlines by sharing a photo of her in a cut-out dress with airlines-themed caption.

Olivia Culpo seemingly trolled American Airlines by sharing a photo of her in a cut-out dress with airlines-themed caption. (aniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma )

OLIVIA CULPO ASKED AMERICAN AIRLINES TO PUT ON A BLOUSE AHEAD OF FLIGHT

The former Miss USA was boarding a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when her sister, Aurora Culpo, revealed that she was told to "put a blouse on."

"Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit," Aurora said in an Instagram Story, while showing off Olivia's attire, which consisted of black biker shorts, a black bralette and a black coverup.

Culpo was asked to change clothes before boarding an American Airlines flight to Cabo earlier this week.

Culpo was asked to change clothes before boarding an American Airlines flight to Cabo earlier this week. (Getty)

"She looks cute. She looks appropriate. No. They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can't get on the plane," Aurora continues. "Tell me that is not so f---ed up. American Airlines, I love you so much, please get me to Cabo."

Culpo shared her sister's video, writing, "Oh no I'm confused lol. Is this inappropriate/offensive?  Leave it to aurora to cause a scene. Hide me," she wrote.

Culpo changed into boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's sweatshirt before boarding the fligh.

Culpo changed into boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's sweatshirt before boarding the fligh. (Getty Images)

Culpo ended up changing into her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's sweatshirt to cover up her clothing. 

Culpo and McCaffrey, who plays for the Carolina Panthers, marked their two-year anniversary last July, with Culpo writing on Instagram, "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. You can reach her at lauryn.overhultz@fox.com.

