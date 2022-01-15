Olivia Culpo leaves little to the imagination in cutout dress as she seemingly jokes about airline experience

Olivia Culpo seemingly addressed her recent controversy with American Airlines in a social media post shared Saturday.

Culpo, 29, posed in a dress full of cut-outs. The model wore her hair pulled back and accessorized with a headband.

"Please use caution while using the overheard bins as items may have shifted during flight," she captioned the photo.

The post comes after Culpo was asked to change before boarding an American Airlines flight earlier this week.

OLIVIA CULPO ASKED AMERICAN AIRLINES TO PUT ON A BLOUSE AHEAD OF FLIGHT

The former Miss USA was boarding a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when her sister, Aurora Culpo, revealed that she was told to "put a blouse on."

"Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit," Aurora said in an Instagram Story , while showing off Olivia's attire, which consisted of black biker shorts, a black bralette and a black coverup.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She looks cute. She looks appropriate. No. They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can't get on the plane," Aurora continues. "Tell me that is not so f---ed up. American Airlines, I love you so much, please get me to Cabo."

Culpo shared her sister's video, writing, "Oh no I'm confused lol. Is this inappropriate/offensive? Leave it to aurora to cause a scene. Hide me," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Culpo ended up changing into her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's sweatshirt to cover up her clothing.

Culpo and McCaffrey, who plays for the Carolina Panthers, marked their two-year anniversary last July, with Culpo writing on Instagram, "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.