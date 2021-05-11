Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey suffers broken rib, collapsed lung after fall from ladder

Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey is on the mend following an accident that left the performer with a broken rib and collapsed lung.

On Monday, Ramsey, 43, revealed that he injured himself after falling off of a ladder while swapping out a lightbulb. "How many OD [Old Dominion] members does it take to change a lightbulb?" he captioned an Instagram post that featured a photo of himself giving a thumbs up from a hospital bed – his hair still in tip-top shape.

"Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is 'More than one,'" the country star continued, adding that he is since "back home and recovering now with all the fun pills"

The crooner, who also shared the post to Twitter, cautioned others vulnerable to "be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder. -m"

A rep for the band told Fox News that Ramsey "is in pain but on the mend."

Ramsey isn’t a stranger to injury or performing while recovering from one.

In 2019, Old Dominion was forced to postpone three of its February shows after Ramsey underwent surgery to repair tears in his leg prior to the band’s "Make It Sweet" tour. The postponement was felt harder as it was also the band’s first time headlining a gig.

Ramsey relayed to People magazine at the time that "the timing of it all was not ideal."

"I have been playing with a considerable amount of pain for a while now and I just couldn't put it off any longer," he added. "It was time to get it taken care of."

Ramsey made a brisk return and ultimately borrowed Dave Grohl’s iconic giant custom-made, light-up throne that the Foo Fighters headman designed while "high as a kite" as Grohl was nursing his own leg injury in 2015.

"So many jokes were thrown around about using Dave Grohl's throne, finally we just decided to ask and see what happened," Ramsey told the outlet at the time.

"I'm sure Dave didn't know that when he created this thing, everyone would want to use it," he continued. "But, it has been an honor to sit on, and more importantly, it's allowing us to keep the show on the road. Our fans are truly grateful. We owe him big for that."