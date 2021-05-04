Luke Bryan recalls mom asking him if he fathered Maren Morris’ baby: ‘Oh, my gosh’

Luke Bryan doesn’t find himself entangled in many rumor mills and this one certainly takes the cake for the "American Idol" cohost.

During an episode of the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, the country star, 44, told a bizarre and hilarious story about his mother calling him up one morning to dish on some inaccurate tabloid tea she was reading online.

"So, I'm having coffee, and my mother calls me and she goes, 'I'm sitting here reading some gossip thing,' which I don't know how she subscribes to an online gossip thing anyway, and she goes, 'It says you fathered Maren Morris' child,'" Bryan recalled. "I go, 'Oh my gosh. I don't need this today.'"

The categorically false claim began last month when an overseas publication mistakenly reported that Morris, 31, had welcomed her first child with Bryan and not her husband Ryan Hurd.

In fact, the report was so off base that Bryan even sent the ill-informed article to Hurd, with whom Bryan has a close working relationship, given the fact Hurd wrote Bryan’s latest single, "Waves."

"I shared it from my mother straight to Ryan, and I said, 'Buddy I think we need to talk,'" Bryan exuded through laughter.

For his part, Bryan quipped to the talk show host he’d enlist the father of all paternity tests and "call Maury Povich" to settle the matter if need be.

At the time of the article’s publication, Morris and Hurd, who performed together for the first time at the 2021 ACM Awards last month, took the entire mishap in stride and joked about the ordeal.

"I guess the cat's outta the [bag] @lukebryan," Morris wrote over a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Story, according to People magazine, while Hurd echoed his wife’s sentiment, adding, "DAMN YOU @LUKEBRYAN I DEMAND A PATERNITY TEST."

Meanwhile, Bryan and his wife Caroline have been married for nearly 15 years and share sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 13, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 10.