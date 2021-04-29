2021 CMT Awards set for June 9

A date for the 2021 CMT Awards has been announced.

Country music's biggest stars will be celebrated at the fan-voted award show on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, the channel said Thursday.

CMT promises to deliver "two-and-a-half hours of nonstop performances and one-of-a-king collaborations in and around Music City."

The show will air on CMT and simulcast networks will be announced at a later date.

Hosts and performers have yet to be announced but it'll likely involve some of this year's top talent. CMT has yet to explain how this year's show will run given the ongoing pandemic. Last year's show was held virtually in October.

The 2020 award show featured artists Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde serving as co-hosts alongside "Modern Family" alum Sarah Hyland.

The 2020 virtual event saw Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and Shania Twain hit the stage while pop stars like Halsey and Noah Cyrus also performed.

Carrie Underwood took home the top honor at last year's awards, winning video of the year for her song, "Drinking Alone."

The winners of the awards are decided by fan votes online, making the CMT Music Awards the only country music awards show decided entirely by fan voting.