NYC serial burglar accused of breaking into Robert De Niro's home ordered held on $80K bond

The woman accused of breaking into actor Robert De Niro’s New York City townhouse will be calling infamous lockup Rikers Island home ahead of her next court date, unless she is able to make bond, records show.

Shanice Aviles, the 30-year-old alleged serial burglar who was most recently caught breaking into De Niro’s Upper East Side rental, was ordered held on $40,000 cash bail over $80,000 bond during a court appearance on Monday, officials said Tuesday.

Records show she is being held in Rikers Island's Rose M. Singer Center, the only female jail unit on the complex, and is due back in court on Friday.

An attorney for Aviles did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Tuesday regarding the alleged crime.

ACCUSED NYC BURGLAR ALL SMILES AFTER BREAKING INTO ROBERT DE NIRO'S HOME WHILE ACTOR, DAUGHTER INSIDE: REPORTS

Aviles was nabbed around 2:45 a.m. Monday and was charged with second-degree burglary, police said.

Officers with the New York Police Department's 19th Precinct Public Safety Team spotted her meandering around the Upper East Side, carrying a black bag and looking inside "several closed businesses in the vicinity of Lexington Avenue," a criminal complaint states. An officer allegedly saw her try to open the doors to several of the businesses.

She then made her way to a townhouse on East 65th Street near Park Avenue, where the firebrand actor was renting a temporary residence, police and a rep for De Niro said.

ROBERT DE NIRO TELLS STEPHEN COLBERT: BIDEN IS 'DOING THE BEST HE CAN,' 'A VERY GOOD JOB'

Police said Aviles was spotted using a tool and entering the home through a basement door, which showed "visible signs of forced entry."

Officers ultimately located Aviles in a "living area" of the home, where the source said she was going through presents that were under a Christmas tree.

A law enforcement source told Fox News De Niro was asleep in a different area of the home while Aviles was inside. The 79-year-old "Raging Bull" star awoke and discovered the woman inside, the source said.

She was allegedly found to have been in possession of a pair of stolen headphones at the time.

The New York Post previously reported that one of De Niro’s daughters was also in the home at the time.

Upon leaving his home on Monday, De Niro was asked how he was doing, to which he responded: "Yep, I'm good. Thank you."

ROBERT DE NIRO'S ESTRANGED WIFE WILL NOT GET HALF OF STAR'S ACTING INCOME, COURT RULES

Aviles smiled for the camera as police led her out of the New York Police Department's 19th Precinct stationhouse en route for Manhattan court on Monday afternoon. She could be heard yelling at reporters as she was escorted away.

"I didn’t murder anybody!" she bizarrely shouted, according to video of the outburst. "I didn’t go to Robert De Niro’s house!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Police have said the Manhattan woman has a history of "numerous burglary arrests."

Stan Rosenfeld, a rep for the actor, told Fox News Digital on Monday: "We are not making any statement at this time about the robbery at the temporary rental home of Robert De Niro."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alexis McAdams and Larry Fink contributed to this report.