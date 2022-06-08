Robert De Niro Tells Stephen Colbert: Biden is 'doing the best he can,' 'a very good job'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary actor Robert De Niro said he can finally get some shut-eye now that President Joe Biden, and not President Donald Trump, is running the country.

During a guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday, the notorious Trump-bashing actor told the comedian that he believes Biden is "doing the best he can."

Considering Biden is suffering very low approval ratings and Americans across the country are reeling from inflation and high gas prices, De Niro seemed to really be giving Biden the benefit of the doubt.

That is something he would never would have done for President Trump.

Colbert prompted De Niro’s latest political statements by bringing up the "Goodfellas" actor’s passion for politics.

"I know that you have a fair amount of uh — you have emotions about politics. You have thoughts, of course, first. Those stir emotions. I know you have some anxiety about the state of politics in the United States," Colbert began.

He then asked whether De Niro has been sleeping better because Biden is president. "Having a new guy at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, has that – do you sleep any better at night?"

"Yes," De Niro replied, chuckling. The audience erupted with applause. The statement was a monumental departure from De Niro’s usual invectives against the previous commander-in-chief.

De Niro followed the applause with a glowing appraisal of President Biden. "He’s uh, you know – he got us into calm waters. That was the idea," De Niro claimed, arguing that Biden’s apparently calm and quiet manning of the ship is working well for America.

Though even the White House has appeared to acknowledge that things aren’t going so well in Biden’s America. A recent Politico piece reported that President Biden and his aides were "feeling defeated by their efforts to counteract the many challenges the Biden administration currently faces."

The actor continued the praise. "He’s doing a very good job. It’s a tough one, I couldn’t imagine – I could imagine how difficult it is," he said, adding that Biden’s job is much harder than his own. "I have decisions in my own personal life that I’d imagine if [unintelligible] – what he goes through is a hundred times that."

"He’s doing the best he can and we gotta get through a bad period," the actor concluded, shrugging.

Again, these comments are a far cry from his comments on Trump. Whereas De Niro now claims Biden is "doing the best he can," he told CNN’s Brian Stelter in 2019 that Trump is "worse than I ever could have imagined."

In response to Stelter asking him about critics who say the actor is too hard on Trump, De Niro exclaimed, "F--- ‘em! F--- ‘em!"

And during the 2018 Tony Awards, De Niro earned a standing ovation for getting onstage and saying, "I’m gonna say one thing: F--- Trump!" He added, "It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f--- Trump!"