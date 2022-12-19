Accused NYC burglar all smiles after breaking into Robert De Niro's home while actor, daughter inside: reports

An alleged repeat offender was caught breaking into Robert De Niro’s rented New York City townhouse and going through his things on Monday morning – while the actor and his daughter were home, according to police and reports.

Shanice Aviles, 30, smiled for the camera as police led her out of the New York Police Department's 19th Precinct stationhouse, en route for Manhattan court. The Manhattan woman, who has a history of "numerous burglary arrests," was charged similarly for her latest offense: breaking into the temporary home of the "Raging Bull" actor and activist, police said.

Aviles is accused of trying to get into several commercial properties on the Upper East Side of Manhattan before she set her sights on the 79-year-old’s East 65th Street townhouse at about 2:45 a.m. Monday, according to police and a New York Post report.

She was initially spotted descending the exterior stairs into the home – with police not far behind her, the Post reported. Police said she broke into the townhouse through a basement entrance, which "had visible signs of forced entry."

Officers ultimately located her on the second floor of the townhouse, where she was trying to use De Niro’s iPad and "stealing Christmas presents," according to the report.

De Niro and one of his daughters were reportedly elsewhere in the home at the time and were unaware of their unwelcome guest.

Stan Rosenfeld, a rep for the actor, told Fox News Digital, "We are not making any statement at this time about the robbery at the temporary rental home of Robert De Niro."

Upon leaving his home a few hours later however, De Niro was met with reporters who asked how he was doing, responding, "Yep, I'm good. Thank you," to the New York Post, and said, "You can read about it in the paper," when asked about the alleged crime.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department could not immediately say who was in the home at the time.

Aviles was taken into custody with charges pending, police said. According to the report, she has more than two dozen priors, with the majority being for alleged burglaries. Sixteen of this year’s arrests were for petty larceny and burglary, the Post reported.

While being escorted out of the Upper East Side’s 19th Precinct station, Aviles could be heard yelling at reporters, saying: "I didn’t murder anybody!" and "I didn’t go to Robert De Niro’s house!" She was then put into a police car, which was parked outside waiting for her.

Aviles is one of the top five burglars in the NYPD's 19th Precinct, where the crime occurred, the Post reported. She had allegedly been arrested as recently as Dec. 8, when she was busted for a half-dozen break-ins.

The Post cited a source in reporting that there was a bench warrant issued for Aviles when she was nabbed Monday.