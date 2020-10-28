NXIVM founder Keith Raniere's ex-girlfriend applauds his prison sentence: 'The devil has been chained forever'

Keith Raniere's ex-girlfriend of nearly a decade is speaking out about the NXIVM leader's prison sentence.

Raniere, the former leader of self-help group NXIVM, was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Tuesday in a federal case that accused him of turning some female members into his "sex slaves" branded with his initials.

Toni Natalie, who dated Raniere from 1991 to 1999, was one of over a dozen women who read victim impact statements at Tuesday's hearing. On Wednesday, Natalie shared in a statement to Fox News how she feels about his lengthy sentence.

"To all the brave victims that stood up, and spoke out, we did it," Natalie said. "You can't buy justice in the Eastern District of New York. This should have been done years ago in the Northern District of New York! The devil has been chained forever."

Natalie penned the book "The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM" in 2019 about their former relationship. She battled Raniere in court for years and called for his arrest long before he was taken into custody in 2018.

Most recently, she was featured on the Oct. 4 episode of HBO’s “The Vow.”

Natalie's statement follows actress Catherine Oxenberg's comments about Raniere's sentencing. The actress's daughter, India Oxenberg, was among NXIVM's former members.

After her daughter India fell victim to the cult, the "Dynasty" star openly campaigned for help in rescuing her daughter and bringing an end to the horrors of NXIVM’s master-slave sorority, also known as DOS.

On Twitter, a reporter noted that "Raniere professed his innocence in court, claimed the victims were lying in their statements and then said he was 'deeply remorseful.'"

Oxenberg wasn't buying it.

"Only a monster would discredit his victims," she responded. "Remorseful for what? himself? Typical sociopath."

Oxenberg also issued a statement to People magazine following the sentencing, stating: "Tragically, he abused and exploited my own beloved daughter and countless others. My faith in the justice system is renewed."

Raniere's sentencing comes weeks after Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman, 41, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for her role in the federal conspiracy case. Prosecutors had only sought five years.

Along with Bronfman, Raniere’s teachings won him the devotion of Hollywood actors including Allison Mack of “Smallville.” Mack also has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors said Raniere, 60, led what amounted to a criminal enterprise, inducing shame and guilt to influence and control co-conspirators who helped recruit and groom sexual partners for Raniere.

