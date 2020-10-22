Nicki Clyne defends NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere, calls him her former 'partner' for 'over a decade'

Nicki Clyne is claiming she had a relationship with NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere for over a decade.

The Canadian actress, best known for her appearance in “Battlestar Galactica,” made the allegation that she was the disgraced guru’s “partner” in newly unsealed court documents.

In a letter to a federal judge ahead of the 60-year-old's sentencing for running a master-slave group within the New York organization, the 37-year-old claimed it was “absurd” to say it “was created for Keith to have partners.”

According to the document obtained by Fox News, Clyne wanted to set the record straight after being “harassed by the media and the public-at-large” due to “false allegations against me.”

“I am now at a point where the decision to stay silent is no longer an option - practically and morally - and I sincerely hope my voice can contribute to a more humane consideration of a man I care for deeply,” Clyne wrote.

Raniere was convicted in June 2019 on seven counts that included racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking.

Clyne was a former member of the "self-help group" and is married to "Smallville" actress and high-ranking NXIVM member, Allison Mack, who also pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019.

People magazine previously reported NXIVM had a master-slave sorority known as DOS, which branded brainwashed female “slaves” with Raniere’s initials and forced to have sex with him. Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter India told the outlet she was recruited to join the group by Mack, 38.

“… I could have adamantly contested the allegation that DOS was created for Keith to have sex partners,” Clyne wrote. “I find this idea completely absurd and even offensive - as a woman and a partner of Keith’s for over a decade. I have never known Keith want intimacy with someone who doesn’t want it, and it’s a ridiculous notion to think that he would have gone to all that trouble for sex.”

“… I will always know that I am a better person for having known him, and that even when it feels the whole world is against you, it is still possible to live a life of honor, compassion and character,” she wrote.

Prosecutors said testimony showed Raniere used women known as "masters" to demand nude photos and other embarrassing secrets from "slaves." The material would be made public if they didn't obey orders to have sex with him to keep them in line, they claimed.

Prosecutors also claimed that Clyne and Mack were only married "at the behest" of Raniere.

Page Six noted Clyne was not charged in the scheme.

However, Clyne argued in her letter that if she had taken the stand, she would have “dismantled the Government’s entire theory about DOS, reframing it from a sinister ‘sex cult,’ to a group of women who sought guidance from a trusted and intelligent man, and created a secret sorority for women that implemented some somewhat unconventional practices in the pursuit of growth and personal freedom.”

Raniere and Mack were arrested in 2018. He awaits sentencing, now scheduled for Oct. 27, and could face life in prison.

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges. In 2019, she tearfully told the judge, “I was lost.”

Mack and Raniere still await sentencing.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli and The Associated Press contributed to this report.