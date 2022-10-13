Nolan Neal: former 'America’s Got Talent' and 'The Voice' contestant's cause of death revealed

A cause of death for Nolan Neal, a former "America’s Got Talent" and "The Voice" contestant, has been revealed.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville confirmed to Fox News Digital that Neal’s cause of death was "acute combined drug toxicity."

The manner of his death was ruled an accident.

"The Voice" confirmed Neal's passing on Twitter in July.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Nolan Neal," its statement began.

"His incredible talent will always be remembered. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to his family and friends during this time."

Dylan Seals, Neal’s cousin, confirmed the star’s passing in a statement to People in July, saying the musician "ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse."

Neal was open about his struggle with substance abuse in an interview with WBIR in 2020.

"I remember I got clean in 2010 — May 15 — went to rehab. Stayed clean," he said at the time.

"I joined the rock band Hinder. They were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself, telling myself that I could control it."

Neal admitted he "lost" his way while competing on "The Voice" and continued to drink but ultimately found a way that worked for him to remain sober.

"I found happiness by helping others in recovery," he said. "I found a way to be happy without the things I thought made me happy before."

Neal starred on "The Voice" during season 10 in 2016. His performance of Incubus’ song "Drive" landed him a spot on Adam Levine’s team, but he was ultimately eliminated from the competition.

In 2020, Neal competed on "America’s Got Talent’s" 15th season. He auditioned with his song "Lost" but was eventually eliminated by the judges in the quarterfinals.

