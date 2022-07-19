Nolan Neal, former 'America’s Got Talent' and 'The Voice' contestant, dead at 41

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nolan Neal, a former "America’s Got Talent" and "The Voice" contestant, has died. He was 41.

"The Voice" confirmed the Neal's passing on Twitter. "We are heartbroken by the passing of Nolan Neal," their statement began.

"His incredible talent will always be remembered. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to his family and friends during this time."

According to TMZ, Neal was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Monday. A cause of death for the star has not been shared.

Dylan Seals, Neal’s cousin, confirmed the star’s passing in a statement to People where he shared that the musician "ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse."

"He was a natural-born entertainer and it was obvious to all of us from an early age. He blew us all away with his incredibly powerful vocal delivery and songwriting," Seals told the outlet.

Seals added, "He was always open and honest about that struggle. He was a loving father and son. A light to all who knew him. My heart goes out to his two children and his mother Cathy."

Neal was open about his struggle with substance abuse in an interview with WBIR in 2020. "I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean," he said at the time.

"I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself, telling myself that I could control it."

Neal admitted he "lost" his way while competing on "The Voice" and continued to drink, but ultimately found a way that worked for him to remain sober.

"I found happiness by helping others in recovery," he said. "I found a way to be happy without the things I thought made me happy before."

Neal starred on "The Voice" during season 10 in 2016. His performance of Incubus’ song "Drive" landed him a spot on Adam Levine’s team, but he was ultimately eliminated from the competition.

In 2020, Neal returned to the game show world and competed on "America’s Got Talent’s" 15th season. He auditioned with his song, titled "Lost," but was eventually eliminated by the judges in the quarterfinals.