'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell remembers Queen Elizabeth II: ‘I have so much respect for her’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Simon Cowell reflected on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, and noted that it was a night he’ll "never forget."

"Even though she was in her late nineties… you couldn't imagine her not being there. And then when it happened, it was like I could feel it in my stomach, I was really upset," Cowell told Fox News Digital exclusively on the red carpet at "America's Got Talent."

The 62-year-old TV personality’s comments come on the heels of King Charles III ascending the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died last week at the age of 96.



"I have so much respect for her, for her work ethic… now it just doesn't feel the same. However, I have met King Charles, and he's an amazing man, really nice person, very charming. It's a sad day," Cowell continued.

SIMON COWELL REVEALS HOW HIS SON CHANGED HIS JUDGING STYLE: ‘I HAVE MUCH MORE EMPATHY’

But it was a happy night as "America’s Got Talent" crowned a winner for Season 17. The Lebanese dance group The Mayyas were the ultimate champions of the NBC competition, taking home the $1 million grand prize.

Cowell noted that he predicted The Mayyas would win the competition, and added the dance group was "sheer talent and joy."

"Something we've never seen before. I think everyone who experienced this was just gobsmacked," he remarked.

"I heard how many hours they had to put into this. There are so many people in the group… it was breathtakingly good."

Cowell, who has been on "AGT" since 2016, has launched the careers of many popular artists and bands, including Leona Lewis, One Direction and Fifth Harmony.

When asked about former One Direction band member Harry Styles, Simon told Fox News Digital about his memories from when Styles first set foot on the competition stage.

"I remember his first audition. I thought, ‘I really like you. You're very charming, you're very talented, and I think great things will happen,'" Cowell told Fox News Digital.

"You always hope that with people you like… Afterward, they leave us… and he did what he wants to do."

So now that "America’s Got Talent" season 17 has ended, is Simon planning his wedding to fiancée Lauren Silverman?

"Nothing really to report… quite yet. But I'm going to take a little break, and then I come back to work again," he said.

"I'm going to announce something new we've been working on very soon that I’m excited about."

Cowell and his socialite fiancée have been dating since 2004 and, in 2014, the two welcomed son Eric, now 8.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The family of three shared the spotlight on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet on Tuesday night, ahead of the season finale, and Cowell was all smiles as he pointed to his sweet son for photos.

He opened up last month about how his judging style has changed over the years, thanks to his son.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have a son, I have much more empathy for the younger acts," Cowell told Fox News Digital exclusively.