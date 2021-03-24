'Nobody' star Bob Odenkirk recalls break-in at his family home: 'I grabbed a baseball bat'

It wasn't hard for Bob Odenkirk to get into character for his new action film "Nobody."

The actor, in real life, experienced a home break-in just like his character does in the thriller written by "John Wick" scribe Derek Kolstad.

"My family has had a home break-in. And as a dad, I tried to keep the damage to a minimum, just like the character in the movie," he told Fox News while promoting the film.

"I grabbed a baseball bat, [the character] grabs a golf club, and there was an altercation," Odenkirk described.

"Police came, and [the event] left me with feelings of frustration and a feeling of wishing for some vengeance or an ability to strike back," he admitted of the real-life incident. "So I thought that was something I could build this character out of and what I offered to Derek."

Odenkirk, known for his roles on the acclaimed series "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," also said he liked playing a man who's not invincible.

"A lot of the action leads in the last twenty years are kind of almost killing machines. They just fight back and they never really show scars. They never really get fatigued. So I wanted to play a guy who accrues damage over the course of the movie," he explained. "When he gets hit, you feel it and you see a certain degree of uncertainty in his eyes when he fights [because] he's not certain that he'll win. I thought that was something I could bring to the genre, and I hope I did."

Odenkirk was also thrilled to be able to do some of his own stunts.

"I did my own fights. They look good. I think I did justice to the action genre and to the stuntmen who gave their time and expertise to help create the scenes," he shared.

