Nina Dobrev hospitalized after bike accident, says ‘it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead’

Nina Dobrev is recovering following a scary accident.

In a recent Instagram post captioned "how it started vs how it’s going," Dobrev shared a photo of her posing on a bike, followed by a photo of her lying in a hospital bed with a blood pressure cuff on her right arm and an IV attached to her left arm.

While the actress didn't go into detail regarding the specifics of her injuries or the accident that caused them, the photos show her with a brace on both her neck and on her left leg.

"I'm OK but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead," she wrote on her Instagram stories on Monday.

NINA DOBREV TRADES WINTER GEAR FOR RED-HOT BIKINI AS SHE ENJOYS SNOW DAY

She also shared a selfie from her hospital bed.

Some fans took to the comment section to wish the actress a speedy recovery, with one commenting, "hope you feel better soon neens (please stay inside)," while others joked, writing, "Girl, remember that vampire blood has no effect on you anymore," referencing her role on "The Vampire Diaries."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"That’s my girl," her friend and former "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer Julianne Hough commented. "Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…"

Dobrev's injury occurred only a few days after her boyfriend, Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, revealed to US Weekly the two of them were working on a bucket list together.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something… but now we’ve got some time together," he told the outlet. "We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over."

White and Dobrev went public with their romance in May 2020, with an Instagram post shared on both their accounts featuring the actress cutting his hair. "Adding to resume: hairdresser," she captioned the post.

During a January interview with People, Dobrev revealed how their relationship is "sort of exciting and interesting," saying they make sure to set aside "time for the two of [them] to spend together."

"In general, I'm more of a planner in life. Yeah, I like a schedule and I like a plan for sure. I'm a Capricorn so that's very much part of my personality," she told People. "But, we implemented something, I think, it's really cool. We do date night every week and we alternate [planning]."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued: "So, one week I'll plan it and he won't have any idea what we're doing so it's a surprise for him. And then the following week, he'll plan and it'll be a complete surprise for me. And we do that every single week."