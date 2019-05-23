Nicole Scherzinger, 40, shows off her curves in 'lifeguard'-style swimwear

Singer Nicole Scherzinger showed off her stunning frame in a series of swimsuit photos from her recent trip to Hawaii.

The 40-year-old Pussycat Dolls singer sported a bright red one-piece swimsuit, which she showed off to her Instagram followers in a series of photos and a video.

“Home for the weekend,” the star captioned the first photo of herself looking out on the horizon.

The star referenced the location as "home" given that she was raised in Kentucky but born in Hawaii, where she frequently spends her leisure time.

“Love from Hawai’i” she wrote over a video of herself standing at the shoreline with her tongue out. The video gives fans their first real look at the one-piece, which showed off her curvy body along with an accent hole cut out below her chest.

“Lifeguard on duty,” she captioned the third series of photos, which showed her bringing out her inner “Baywatch” by kneeling in the sand looking directly at her camera.

While the star clearly isn’t shy about posting steamy photos of herself, she recently had an issue with hackers leaking intimate videos of her online without her consent.

In February, a short video of the 40-year-old former Pussycat Doll and her ex-boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, 34, cuddling, kissing and getting close in bed hit the web and was viewed nearly 300,000 times.

Scherzinger and the Formula 1 racer split in 2015 after eight years of on-again-off-again romance. As a result, the age of the video is reportedly concerning for the starlet.

"I genuinely don’t understand why someone would do something like this, or why they would leak it. It’s an unbelievably mean thing to do," Scherzinger said at the time.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.