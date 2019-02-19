Nicole Scherzinger worried more intimate photos, videos will leak: report

After an intimate video of Nicole Scherzinger and ex-boyfriend Lewis Hamilton leaked online over the weekend, the singer is reportedly terrified that other images and clips may leak.

On Saturday night, a short video of the 40-year-old former Pussycat Doll and Hamilton, 34, cuddling, kissing and getting close in bed hit the web and was viewed nearly 300,000 times.

"Nicole wants it down," a source told The Sun. "It's hugely embarrassing and distressing for her to have something this intimate and private out there. Nicole's very worried that more videos and pictures will be leaked in the next couple of days."

Scherzinger and the Formula 1 racer split in 2015 after eight years of on-again-off-again romance. As a result, the age of the video is reportedly concerning for the starlet.

“She feels hugely violated that someone’s been looking through her private pictures and is concerned this is just the start of a nightmare. She’s particularly worried as she deleted that video a long time ago, so it must have been hacked from the Cloud,” the insider told The Sun.

It's speculated that hackers leaked the video, but no other information has surfaced about who had access to the singer's files.

Reps for Scherzinger and Hamilton did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.