Celebrity News
Published

Nicole Richie steps out in sheer floral gown at Billboard Music Awards

Richie was on hand to present at the award show

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Nicole Richie showed up to the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in style.

The 39-year-old wore a black one-shoulder dress which featured two-pieces attached via floral adornments. The Christian Siriano-look also had a tulle bottom. 

"The Billboard Awards just got FRE$H @BBMAS @NikkiFresh 🖤," Richie captioned several Instagram photos ahead of the show.

The snapshots showed Richie posing outside with flowers hanging above her. 

Nicole Richie was on hand to present at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Siriano also posted the look onto his own social media page, captioning the post: "The stunning @nicolerichie on her way to the @bbmas in Siriano petals looking so fabulous! 🖤🖤🖤 @sweetbabyjamie #bbmas."

