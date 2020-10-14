Nicole Richie steps out in sheer floral gown at Billboard Music Awards

Nicole Richie showed up to the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in style.

The 39-year-old wore a black one-shoulder dress which featured two-pieces attached via floral adornments. The Christian Siriano-look also had a tulle bottom.

Richie was on hand to present at the award show.

"The Billboard Awards just got FRE$H @BBMAS @NikkiFresh 🖤," Richie captioned several Instagram photos ahead of the show.

KELLY CLARKSON KICKS OFF 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS WITH WHITNEY HOUSTON COVER

The snapshots showed Richie posing outside with flowers hanging above her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Siriano also posted the look onto his own social media page, captioning the post: "The stunning @nicolerichie on her way to the @bbmas in Siriano petals looking so fabulous! 🖤🖤🖤 @sweetbabyjamie #bbmas."