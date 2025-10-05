Nicole Kidman makes first public appearance since Keith Urban divorce filing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman put on a brave face Saturday, just days after she filed for divorce from Keith Urban.

The Oscar-winning actress was on hand to present Taylor Sheridan with the Award of Inspiration at the amfAR Dallas Gala.

Kidman, 58, rocked a long black gown for her first public appearance following the end of her 19-year marriage with Urban, 57.

The "Let It Roll" singer was seen on Thursday ahead of his gig at the Giant Center in Hershey as part of his "High and Alive" tour. Urban was seen without his wedding band in the pictures.

Days before Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, Maggie Baugh — a 25-year-old country star who is currently on tour with Urban and his band — posted an eyebrow-raising video from a recent show that left fans questioning the nature of her relationship with the country star.

"When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player," Urban sang onstage — replacing the original line, "When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter."

She wrote in her caption, "Did he just say that," accompanied by the eyes emoji.

However, according to People, Urban often ad-libs when performing the song live. For example, while singing "The Fighter" with Carrie Underwood at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, he interjected, "Carrie Underwood, I'm gonna be your fighter!"

While an insider confirmed to Fox News Digital that there have been whispers of another woman, TMZ was first to report that the country star may already be involved with someone else, with a source close to Kidman saying, "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

Another source claimed to the outlet the news of Urban's rumored new fling is "all over Nashville."

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

In the filing, the "Big Little Lies" star asked to be named the primary residential parent of the couple’s two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.

The former couple were last publicly seen together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis. The Oscar-winning actress first met Urban in 2005 at an event in Australia. One year later, the couple married in Sydney.

Before tying the knot with Urban, Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise , whom she met on the set of "Days of Thunder." The former couple adopted two children together — Isabella and Connor — before divorcing in 2001.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.