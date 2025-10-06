Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman debuts striking new look with daughters after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman debuts new hairstyle while posing with Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, at Paris event

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards Video

Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Nicole Kidman, nominated for her leading role in "Babygirl," greeted fans and photographers as she walked the carpet at the Golden Globes.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman debuted a new look at fashion week following the news of her recent split from husband Keith Urban. 

The 58-year-old Australian actress posed for photos with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, in a rare public appearance together at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kidman looked casual in a white collared button-down shirt, which she styled with loose-fitting jeans. Her older daughter, Sunday, 17, wore a red vest, which she also paired with loose-fitting jeans, while her younger daughter, Faith, 14, wore a black mini dress with a denim jacket.

Her outfit wasn't the only thing that turned heads as she posed for photos. The actress changed up her hairstyle, wearing bangs similar to her character in "Big Little Lies."

Nicole Kidman with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025.

Kidman posed with her daughters during Paris Fashion Week, while debuting a new look. (Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)

NICOLE KIDMAN AND KEITH URBAN END MARRIAGE AS ACTRESS EXPERIENCES MAJOR CAREER COMEBACK: EXPERT

The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out for the first time since news of her split from Australian country music superstar, Urban, was announced on Saturday at the amfAR Dallas Gala. 

She posed for photos on the red carpet at the event in a long black dress and a diamond necklace, and wore her hair down with a center part. 

Taylor Sheridan holds onto Nicole Kidman

Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Kidman attend the amfAR Dallas Gala at a Private Residence on October 04, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. (Ryan Emberley)

News of her split with Urban, following 19 years of marriage, broke on Sept. 29, with Kidman filing for divorce just one day later on Sept. 30, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

According to the court documents, Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," as the reason for the split and listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

Nicole Kidman in a white collared shirt at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kidman filed for divorce on Sept. 30. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

While fans were shocked by the news of their separation, sources close to the couple shared it was "inevitable."

It "really hasn’t been a secret," a source told People, adding they "have been living separately for a while now."

"People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable," the source claimed. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

keith urban on stage with his hand over his heart

While fans were shocked by the news of their separation, sources close to the couple shared it was "inevitable." (Debra L. Rothenberg/Wireimage)

The former couple met in 2005 and were married a year later in June 2006. They were last seen in public together at the FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville in June.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban smile at awards show

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in June 2006. (Francis Specker)

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue