Nicole Kidman debuts striking new look with daughters after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman debuted a new look at fashion week following the news of her recent split from husband Keith Urban.

The 58-year-old Australian actress posed for photos with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, in a rare public appearance together at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kidman looked casual in a white collared button-down shirt, which she styled with loose-fitting jeans. Her older daughter, Sunday, 17, wore a red vest, which she also paired with loose-fitting jeans, while her younger daughter, Faith, 14, wore a black mini dress with a denim jacket.

Her outfit wasn't the only thing that turned heads as she posed for photos. The actress changed up her hairstyle, wearing bangs similar to her character in "Big Little Lies."

The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out for the first time since news of her split from Australian country music superstar, Urban, was announced on Saturday at the amfAR Dallas Gala.

She posed for photos on the red carpet at the event in a long black dress and a diamond necklace, and wore her hair down with a center part.

News of her split with Urban, following 19 years of marriage, broke on Sept. 29, with Kidman filing for divorce just one day later on Sept. 30, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

According to the court documents, Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," as the reason for the split and listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

While fans were shocked by the news of their separation, sources close to the couple shared it was "inevitable."

It "really hasn’t been a secret," a source told People , adding they "have been living separately for a while now."

"People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable," the source claimed.

The former couple met in 2005 and were married a year later in June 2006. They were last seen in public together at the FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville in June.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.