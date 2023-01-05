Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama

Nicole Kidman has been cast as a CIA officer in a new drama series created by Taylor Sheridan, who is behind the hit show "Yellowstone," according to reports.

Paramount Plus' "Lioness" is based on a real-life CIA program that recruited female U.S. Marines who were able to get closer to women in Iraq and Afghanistan than men would be allowed.

Along with Sheridan, Kidman is also an executive producer on the show about a young Marine who "is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organization from within," as described on IMDB.

Kidman will play a senior supervisor at the agency alongside lead Laysla De Oliveira’s character, a "rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team," according to Variety.

Kidman’s character Kaitlyn Meade is described as a CIA veteran "who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on."

The cast is rounded out by Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable and LaMonica Garrett.

Kidman has had a prolific film career, having won an Oscar in 2003 for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in "The Hours," and has made a name for herself in TV recently with shows like "Big Little Lies."

Along with "Yellowstone," Sheridan also created its prequels "1883" and "1923."