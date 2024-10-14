Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek go viral for tense run-in at Balenciaga fashion show

The camera never stops rolling when you are a movie star.

Actresses Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek know this all too well, after video of the two women engaging in an awkward exchange last month just went viral. The incident took place at the Balenciaga RTW (Ready-To-Wear) spring fashion show in Paris.

Video seemingly shows Hayek trying to position Kidman for a photograph, turning the Aussie actress gently to face the camera with her hand. The two women appear to have words before Kidman pushes Hayek's hand away.

NICOLE KIDMAN'S VIRAL OSCARS SLAP 'REACTION' ISN'T WHAT FANS THINK — PHOTO WAS SNAPPED BEFORE AWARD SHOW

Hayek looks uncomfortable as Kidman turns and says goodbye to pop star Katy Perry, who seemingly had just joined the women for a photo. Kidman walks away from the interaction, leaving Hayek and Perry to take a photo together.

Video from a separate angle shows the three women exchanging pleasantries before eventually smiling for a group photo, indicating the tense moment between Hayek and Kidman likely happened after pictures had been taken. In that video, Kidman affectionately wraps her arms around Hayek.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Additional video from the event, seemingly taken before the group photos, shows Hayek and Kidman looking happy to be in one another's company, having what looks like a spirited conversation.

Hayek's husband, François-Henri Pinault, took over the luxury goods company now known as Kering from his father in 2005, which owns several brands, including Balenciaga. The fashion house was widely boycotted for a 2022 holiday advertisement that many deemed to be sexualizing children.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In December 2023, it was announced that Kidman would be a brand ambassador for Balenciaga.

Some fans online speculated that Kidman said "don't touch me" to Hayek during the kerfuffle, although that is not clear nor confirmed. Social media users quickly took sides - some believing Hayek was in the wrong and should not be touching Kidman, while others suggested Kidman's attitude is a problem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for both actresses did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.