ENTERTAINMENT

Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek go viral for tense run-in at Balenciaga fashion show

Kidman and Hayek eventually took a photograph with Katy Perry

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
The camera never stops rolling when you are a movie star.

Actresses Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek know this all too well, after video of the two women engaging in an awkward exchange last month just went viral. The incident took place at the Balenciaga RTW (Ready-To-Wear) spring fashion show in Paris. 

Video seemingly shows Hayek trying to position Kidman for a photograph, turning the Aussie actress gently to face the camera with her hand. The two women appear to have words before Kidman pushes Hayek's hand away.

Nicole Kidman in a black strapless dress that points at the top looks to her left on the carpet

Nicole Kidman, left, and Salma Hayek were caught on camera sharing an awkward exchange at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Jo Hale/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Hayek looks uncomfortable as Kidman turns and says goodbye to pop star Katy Perry, who seemingly had just joined the women for a photo. Kidman walks away from the interaction, leaving Hayek and Perry to take a photo together.

Video from a separate angle shows the three women exchanging pleasantries before eventually smiling for a group photo, indicating the tense moment between Hayek and Kidman likely happened after pictures had been taken. In that video, Kidman affectionately wraps her arms around Hayek. 

Katy Perry, Bill Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour and Kyle MacLachlan sit and converse at the Balenciaga fashion show, with Salma Hayek leaning towards Katy Perry and François having a conversation with Nicole

Nicole Kidman speaks with François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek's husband and owner of Balenciaga, while Hayek leans away to speak with Katy Perry and Bill Skarsgård. Also pictured are Anna Wintour and Kyle MacLachlan. (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Additional video from the event, seemingly taken before the group photos, shows Hayek and Kidman looking happy to be in one another's company, having what looks like a spirited conversation.

Hayek's husband, François-Henri Pinault, took over the luxury goods company now known as Kering from his father in 2005, which owns several brands, including Balenciaga. The fashion house was widely boycotted for a 2022 holiday advertisement that many deemed to be sexualizing children.

François-Henri Pinault in a grey suit and black shirt smiles next to wife Salma Hayek in a black dress and velour jacket at the Balenciaga RTW Spring show

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek pose for a photograph together at the September fashion show. (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

In December 2023, it was announced that Kidman would be a brand ambassador for Balenciaga.

Some fans online speculated that Kidman said "don't touch me" to Hayek during the kerfuffle, although that is not clear nor confirmed. Social media users quickly took sides - some believing Hayek was in the wrong and should not be touching Kidman, while others suggested Kidman's attitude is a problem.

Nicole Kidman in a long black dress holds her hands to her chest as photographer crouch down to take snap a picture

Nicole Kidman looks adoringly at fans, trying to capture a picture of her outside the fashion show. (Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

Representatives for both actresses did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

