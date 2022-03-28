Nicole Kidman's viral Oscars slap 'reaction' isn't what fans think — photo was snapped before award show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The internet has gone into a frenzy following the viral moment Will Smith approached Chris Rock as he presented an Oscar, slapping him for a joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The meme world quickly caught on to an image of Nicole Kidman, seemingly "reacting" to the wild moment on Sunday night.

As it turns out, the image of Kidman, shocked with her mouth wide open, happened before the Oscars began broadcasting.

The best actress nominee, 54, was photographed as guests were still taking their seats, hours before the altercation occurred between Rock and Smith.

LUPITA NYONGO'S REACTION TO WILL SMITH SLAPPING CHRIS ROCK AT OSCARS GOES VIRAL

Fans seemingly not realizing when the Kidman moment had occurred quickly took to Twitter Sunday night, adding the photo of Kidman, claiming her "reaction" is "meme worthy."

"Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars. A NEW MEME IS BORN," one Twitter user wrote following the award show.

Another user wrote, "Nicole Kidman and her husband having a front row seat watching Will Smith slap the sh*t out of Chris Rock."

Although Kidman’s viral moment was not accurate, Lupita Nyong'o's reaction to the Oscars drama between Smith and Rock is — and has gone viral on Twitter.

Nyong'o was seated behind Smith and Pinkett Smith during the Academy Awards ceremony, and her reaction to the actor yelling at Rock was caught on camera.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Smith stormed the Oscars stage after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's balding head. The comedian had said he can't wait to see her in "G.I. Jane 2." Pinkett Smith has been struggling with alopecia and has spoken about the condition publicly.

Following the slap, Rock told the crowd, "Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

The incident ended with Rock saying he would not joke about Pinkett Smith again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m lupita during that entire will and chris situation," one user wrote on social media.

Representatives for Smith, Pinkett Smith and Rock have not responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.