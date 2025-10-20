Keith Urban got candid about 'lonely and miserable' tour life before Nicole Kidman separation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Urban appeared to have Nicole Kidman on his mind months before their separation.

Urban, 57, returned to television screens Sunday for the premiere of "The Road," a reality television show that follows a dozen up-and-coming musicians competing for a chance to open for the musician as he tours the country.

During the series premiere, Urban performed "Straight Line" from his latest album, "High." The song kicks off Urban's 12th studio album – which was released in September 2024 – and reflects on the desire to break free from a "soul-sucking routine," he explained on Instagram last year.

"I chose it first for a lot of reasons, but particularly because I think it represents an energy and spirit that became a through line of the whole record," Urban told social media followers in February 2024. "I’m gonna cover a lot of themes, emotions and vibes on this album but a very human spirit runs through them all."

He noted that "'Straight Line' is wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in: maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself...whatever it is !! It’s a message of feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud."

While the episode was filmed before Kidman filed for divorce from the "Somebody Like You" singer in September, Urban discussed feeling "lonely and miserable" while on the road.

"Where do we start? It’s a calling, and you’re going to do it or you’re not going to make it," Urban said.

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick – and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?'"

The Grammy Award-winning artist confessed, "The only answer can be: because this is what I’m born to do. We’re going to find out who’s made for that stuff [on this show]."

Kidman, 58, and Urban were last publicly seen together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis.

The "Big Little Lies" actress filed for divorce in September on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences", while also noting "marital difficulties" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In Kidman's divorce filing, the Oscar-winner requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children.

Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.