Nicole Curtis to star in new HGTV show 'Rehab Addict Rescue' following 2-year break

Nicole Curtis is back and she's hosting a new show on HGTV titled, "Rehab Addict Rescue."

The network announced the news on Wednesday that it had picked up six one-hour episodes of the series, which is set to premiere in early 2021.

Per a press release, the show will follow Curtis, 43, "as she travels the country to mentor families who are overwhelmed by their own daunting historic home renovations."

Every episode will feature Nicole and her team as they collaborate with clients "to overhaul spaces that don’t meet their modern-day needs—creating updated, functional dream homes that retain the properties’ history and charm."

"Nicole is a proven talent whose personal passion for older homes and renovation expertise have inspired millions of rehab enthusiasts who, like her, embrace the unique challenges and opportunities that come with renovating a classic, vintage home,” Jane Latman, the president of HGTV, said in a statement. “If you’re in over your head on a home restoration project, it’s time for 'Rehab Addict Rescue.'”

Curtis previously produced and starred in the DIY series "Rehab Addict" for eight seasons until she parted ways with the network at the beginning of 2018.

Speaking to Fox News in June 2019, Curtis explained at the time that she had "just decided that I was done with the show."

"I needed to take a break," she said. "We worked hard for 10 years. I'm the executive producer of my show so I produce the show, shoot the show, work on the show and we only work with my construction guys and one cameraman so it's not like we got this huge production."

Curtis went on to say that as "a team" they had decided "to take a step back and regroup."

The mom of two called it "the best decision."

"I don't know too many people that walk away from a TV career, but for us, it was definitely the right move at the right time," Curtis acknowledged.