Nicki Minaj loses copyright lawsuit, will pay Tracy Chapman $450G

Nicki Minaj has lost a copyright infringement lawsuit.

The rapper, 38, must pay singer-songwriter, Tracy Chapman, $450,000 for illegally using her 1988 song "Baby Can I Hold You" on her 2018 track "Sorry."

Minaj also agreed to pay Chapman's legal fees. The offer was accepted on Thursday, per Page Six.

Chapman filed the lawsuit in October 2018 after "Sorry" was leaked to DJ Funkmaster Flex and it went viral online. The song wasn't apart of Minaj's album "Queen."

NICKI MINAJ FIRES BACK AT TRACY CHAPMAN'S COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT

The 56-year-old claimed Minaj asked for permission to use her song and Chapman didn't agree to the terms. Then, Minaj allegedly went ahead and used part of the song anyway.

"We settled for one reason only. It would have cost us more to go to trial," a rep for Minaj told Pitchfork.

Meanwhile, Chapman's rep told Fox News in a statement, "I am glad to have this matter resolved and grateful for this legal outcome which affirms that artists’ rights are protected by law and should be respected by other artists. I was asked in this situation numerous times for permission to use my song; in each instance, politely and in a timely manner, I unequivocally said no."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Apparently Ms. Minaj chose not to hear and used my composition despite my clear and express intentions. As a songwriter and an independent publisher, I have been known to be protective of my work. I have never authorized the use of my songs for samples or requested a sample. This lawsuit was a last resort — pursued in an effort to defend myself and my work and to seek protection for the creative enterprise and expression of songwriters and independent publishers like myself," the statement concluded.