Nicki Minaj fires back at Tracy Chapman's copyright infringement lawsuit

Nicki Minaj isn’t going down without a fight.

After Tracy Chapman sued Minaj for copyright infringement over her leaked song with Nas titled “Sorry,” Minaj responded denying any wrongdoing.

As Page Six previously reported, the song was supposed to be part of Minaj’s new album, but she couldn’t clear the Chapman sample from her song “Baby Can I Hold You.” Chapman claimed Minaj’s team reached out to her team in June to see if she would sign off on the song. Chapman, 54, declined a few weeks later through her manager.

NICKI MINAJ REVEALS PAST EXPERIENCE WITH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Now, according to The Blast, Minaj, 36, has admitted her team made several requests to Chapman to use her music and says those requests were denied. She also claimed she did record the song before getting permission but left the track off her album because she didn’t get the clearance from Chapman.

The song was ultimately leaked to Funkmaster Flex, who posted it on social media, causing it to go viral.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minaj and her team are arguing that the use of Chapman’s sample was fair use and claims Chapman doesn’t own the copyright to the sampled track.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper is demanding the entire lawsuit be thrown out.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.