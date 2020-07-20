Nicki Minaj is pregnant with her first child: ‘Love. Marriage. Baby carriage’

Nicki Minaj is pregnant.

The “Yikes” rapper shared some glam photos of her baby bump on Monday to announce her exciting news.

Minaj, 37, did a camp-style photoshoot for her pregnancy debut. “#Preggers 💛,” she captioned one picture as she cradled her bump.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,” she wrote on another post. “Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛"

Minaj and Kenneth “Zoo” Petty got married last October. This is the couple’s first child together.

In August, she announced during an episode of her Queen Radio show that she and Petty obtained a marriage license.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she explained. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper also dished on future wedding plans.

"I have to work on my album, and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now. We'll do the big wedding later," she said. "I'll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married."

Minaj and Petty have been a solid pair since going Instagram official in December 2018.

The rapper has also come to her husband’s defense after it was revealed he has spent time in prison for manslaughter and is a registered sex offender. Petty was convicted in 1995 for the attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl, following a 1994 incident when he was 16.