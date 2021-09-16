Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa slams network for treating her like ‘only a brand’

JoJo Siwa is speaking out.

The 18-year-old performer became well known after appearing in Nickelodeon’s made-for-TV movie "Burt!" and on the network’s program "Lip Sync Battle Shorties" alongside Nick Cannon.

Now, after several years of collaboration with the popular children’s programming channel, Siwa is speaking out against them in a statement made on Twitter.

"I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)…" she wrote. "Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show."

JOJO SIWA TO COMPETE AS PART OF FIRST SAME-SEX PAIRING ON 'DANCING WITH THE STARS'

The star added: "These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

Earlier this month, she starred in another Nickelodeon-produced television movie, "The J Team," which premiered on Paramount+ on Sept. 3. The fictional story follows JoJo as she rebounds after being kicked out of her dance troupe.

As she said in her tweet, "The J Team" features several original songs including the popular "Dance Through the Day."

COPS RESPOND TO JOJO SIWA'S HOME DURING PRIDE CELEBRATION FOR POSSIBLE DRUG OVERDOSE OF PARTYGOER: REPORT

"There is no reason that this music should not be included," she said in a follow-up tweet. "Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not."

Reps for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Siwa is also set to appear in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." She will be part of a same-sex pairing on the show, the first contestant to do so.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am so excited to be a part of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Season 30, and to be dancing with a girl," Siwa, 18, said in the promo clip shared online last month. "I think it’s so cool."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The star came out as a member of the LGBTQ community earlier this year and has been dating her girlfriend Kylie for several months.