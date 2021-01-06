JoJo Siwa issues statement after board game with her name is deemed inappropriate by parents

JoJo Siwa spoke out after lending her name to a board game for kids that some parents deemed inappropriate.

Nickelodeon recently released a board game for kids called "JoJo’s Juice," with questions for players to answer, but the 17-year-old influencer claims she was unaware of all of the content.

Page Six reported that some parents were upset to see questions such as: "Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?" and "Have you ever gone outside without underwear (a bathing suit doesn’t count)?"

"We respect and value the relationship JoJo Siwa has with her fans and take the concerns raised regarding the game 'JoJo’s Juice' very seriously. This game is no longer being manufactured and we have requested that retailers pull any remaining product from their shelves," reads a joint statement from Nickelodeon and Spin Master provided to Fox News.

On Tuesday, the popular celebrity took to Instagram to share a video message explaining the situation and come out unequivocally against the board game.

"It has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content," an enthusiastic Siwa says in the video.

"When companies make these games, they don’t run every aspect by me and so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards," she continued. "Now, when I first saw this, I was really really really upset at how gross these questions were and so I brought it to Nickelodeon’s attention immediately."

The star concluded: "And since then, they have been working to get this game [stopped from] being made and also pulled from all shelves wherever it’s being sold. I hope you all know that I would never, ever, ever approve or agree to be associated with this game if I would have seen these cards before they started selling it."

This isn’t the first time that the star has faced controversy for a product that came out with her name on it. In June, the "Dance Moms" star faced some backlash after Claire’s was forced to recall her makeup kit after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the powder eyeshadow tested positive for asbestos, a toxic material that can lead to asbestosis and lung cancer.