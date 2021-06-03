Cops respond to JoJo Siwa's home during Pride celebration for possible drug overdose of partygoer: report

Los Angeles police and fire officials responded to JoJo Siwa's home for a possible drug overdose, according to a report.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to Fox News that the agency received a call at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 in the 4800 block of North Vanaldan Avenue for a "medical" emergency. Both the LAFD and the Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm the identity of the homeowners. However, TMZ reports that the property where the incident took place was Siwa's home.

"It was a medical response for an approximately 30-year-old male. One LAFD ambulance did transport the male to a local hospital," the spokesperson tells Fox News.

The LAFD could not provide details of the male individual's condition. The LAPD confirmed they received a "radio call at 8:22 p.m." for the same incident. According to TMZ, the incident occurred during a Pride party Siwa threw at her home in celebration of Pride Month.

The report states that Siwa's "rainbow-themed" bash was attended by social media stars including Tana Mongeau. The report states the male was believed to have possibly overdosed on LSD and showed up to the party "high." No crime was found to have been committed, the report states, citing law enforcement sources.

A rep for Siwa did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Siwa, 18, came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January during an Instagram Live video.

"Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome," Siwa told her followers . "You guys probably haven't seen me this happy since I was on tour."

She explained that she does not identify as being straight, but stopped short of putting any more labels on herself.

"I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK. It's awesome and the world is there for you," she said in the video. "There are so many people that are there for you. I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and it might be easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it's this really, really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore. There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's OK."

The social media celebrity turned heads a week prior to her announcement with a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to Lady Gaga’s "Born This Way." She followed that up with a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that she said she received from her cousin that read: "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

The teen then took to Instagram in February to introduce the world to her girlfriend , Kylie.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend..." Siwa captioned the post. "And Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!"